Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $639.87

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.87 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 661.60 ($8.27). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 656.80 ($8.21), with a volume of 807,223 shares changing hands.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

