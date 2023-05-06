Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $814.69

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.69 ($10.18) and traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.23). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.12), with a volume of 146,320 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 814.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 795.45.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,347.83%.

Insider Activity at Law Debenture

Law Debenture Company Profile

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.27), for a total value of £69,828.90 ($87,242.50). 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.