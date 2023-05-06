LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.10 million-$193.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $67.58 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,506 shares of company stock worth $6,360,581. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

