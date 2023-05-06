Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 2,265,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,727,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,843,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

