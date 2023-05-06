LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.