LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

