Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,698 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,386 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 218,633 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

