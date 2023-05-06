Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

