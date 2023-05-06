Lincoln National Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WPC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

