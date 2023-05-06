Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

