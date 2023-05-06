Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,303 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.