Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,865,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

