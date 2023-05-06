Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,121,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

