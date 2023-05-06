Lincoln National Corp Sells 18,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

