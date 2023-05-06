Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $304.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

