Linear (LINA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $118.72 million and $9.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

