Litecoin Cash Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $286.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,390,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,363,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00355674 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $259.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
