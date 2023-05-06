Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 2,830 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

