Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

