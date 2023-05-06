Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.