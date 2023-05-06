Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $19.58 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

