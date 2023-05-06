Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.75. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

