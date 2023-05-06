Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 90.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

