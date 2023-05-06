Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $65,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.44 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

