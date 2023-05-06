Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

