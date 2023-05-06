Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.