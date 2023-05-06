Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,645 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.