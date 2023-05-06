Madison Asset Management LLC Has $46.33 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

