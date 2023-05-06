Madison Asset Management LLC Has $52.35 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $52,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.94 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.