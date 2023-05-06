Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $57,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

