Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 1.8% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $111,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

