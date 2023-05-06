Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $85,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

