Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,751 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.