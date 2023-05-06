Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,636 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Jacobs Solutions worth $72,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

