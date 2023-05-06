Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

NYSE MSGE opened at $34.60 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 418,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,926,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 379,100 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 933,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

