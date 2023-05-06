Madison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,276. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.