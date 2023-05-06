Madison Wealth Management Buys 1,777 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 276,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,608,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $78.50. 3,987,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.