Madison Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 484,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 1,965,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of USB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,236,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,795,476. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

