Madison Wealth Management Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 4,560,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,241. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.