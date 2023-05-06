Madison Wealth Management Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,995. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

