Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 605,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

