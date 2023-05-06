Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Markel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $15.63 on Friday, hitting $1,352.13. 26,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,303.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

