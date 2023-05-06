Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.