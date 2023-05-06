Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
