Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,781 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

