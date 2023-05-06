Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,903,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.