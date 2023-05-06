Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

