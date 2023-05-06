Manchester Financial Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.60. 213,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

