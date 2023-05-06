Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $79.75. 4,613,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,491. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

