Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $22,852,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,848,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,462,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.