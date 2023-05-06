Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %
MANH stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.58.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
