Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

